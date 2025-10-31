Beatrice and Eugenie quietly left UK while Andrew was being stripped of titles
The royal siblings silently left the country, boarding separate flights to Europe and the Middle East
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie silently left UK on separate flights hours before their father, Andrew, was stripped of his titles.
Listen to this article
The pair were spotted making international appearances as the fallout surrounding Andrew's titles and living situation continued.
Daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, swiftly exited the UK as they distanced themselves from the revelations surrounding their father, with Beatrice heading to the Middle East and Eugenie to Europe.
Beatrice was spotted posing for pictures in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, as she attended a Future Investment Initiative event.
It comes as the disgraced royal's name was removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage, the public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom.
Read more: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations
Read more: William and Kate win legal battle after family holiday pictures published
Meanwhile, photos surfacing on social media showing Eugenie pictured alongside pals, as she embarked on a getaway to Paris last Sunday.
Andrew was also given the boot from Royal Lodge, a 30-room residence, after it was revealed he was paying acorn rent.
Going forward, the royal will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their titles, owing to King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.
But despite the fallout, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne behind Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The only scenario in which Andrew could be removed from the royal line of succession would be through an official Act of Parliament - a role that requires the consent of all Commonwealth realms.
As of this morning, Andrew’s entry on the Royal Family’s official website had not been updated, with him still described as ‘Prince’ and the most recent details describing how he was stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages in January 2022.
His biography entry is the penultimate listing on the page, ahead of only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose picture and biography comes last.
Buckingham Palace also announced Andre was to leave Royal Lodge, after he was ordered to leave the Windsor residence over links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.