The royal siblings silently left the country, boarding separate flights to Europe and the Middle East

Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice, have left the country hours before Prince Andrew had his title removed. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie silently left UK on separate flights hours before their father, Andrew, was stripped of his titles.

The pair were spotted making international appearances as the fallout surrounding Andrew's titles and living situation continued. Daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, swiftly exited the UK as they distanced themselves from the revelations surrounding their father, with Beatrice heading to the Middle East and Eugenie to Europe. Beatrice was spotted posing for pictures in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, as she attended a Future Investment Initiative event. It comes as the disgraced royal's name was removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage, the public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom. Read more: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations Read more: William and Kate win legal battle after family holiday pictures published

Beatrice was spotted posing for pictures in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, as she attended a Future Investment Initiative event. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, photos surfacing on social media showing Eugenie pictured alongside pals, as she embarked on a getaway to Paris last Sunday. Andrew was also given the boot from Royal Lodge, a 30-room residence, after it was revealed he was paying acorn rent. Going forward, the royal will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their titles, owing to King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

Eugenie was pictured with pals holidaying in Paris ahead of Andrew's titles being stripped. Picture: Instagram