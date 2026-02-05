Despite being "aghast" and "embarrassed" by the documents, Beatrice and Eugenie are "standing by their mother" and have not given up on their father

Andrew with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in 2016. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are staying "loyal to their parents in private" despite the ever-growing list of damaging revelations about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The sisters are planning to "separate themselves in public" from Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but are "holding it together as a family" behind closed doors, a royal source claimed. This suggested solidarity comes after the latest Epstein file release unearthed several damning documents about the former Yorks, including one that showed Ferguson took her children to meet the paedophile days after his release from jail. Their father was also pictured crouching over an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Despite being "aghast" and "embarrassed" by the documents, Beatrice and Eugenie are "standing by their mother" and have not given up on their father, the source told the Daily Mail. Read more: Former MI6 spy insists Jeffrey Epstein was 'recruited by Russian organised criminals' and 'likely' had kompromat on Trump Read more: Richard Branson denies 'hiding' Sarah Ferguson on Necker Island amid Epstein revelations

But the sisters feel their disgraced parents have "contaminated" their own brands through their relationship with such an "appalling man". Documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday showed Ferguson had told Epstein she wanted to marry him, and also discussed her daughters' love and sex lives with her 'pillar' of strength, Epstein, over email. She has not been seen in public since the scandal broke. On Tuesday, Andrew was booted out of Royal Lodge earlier than expected after he was 'bizarrely' seen smiling and waving at the public. Removal trucks have been seen at the 30-bedroom mansion ever since, where Fergie was understood to have still been living up until a week ago. Photos of a smiling Andrew infuriated his brother King Charles, who was said to have been "blindsided" by the discoveries in the Epstein Files.

A removals van arrives at the entrance to the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following his move to the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

"The King wasn’t happy about his brother being photographed laughing and waving at the public in Windsor while there were news stories emerging every few hours about Epstein sending women to Andrew and Fergie fawning on a paedophile," the insider said. Discussing the couple's children, the insider added: "I think they should say something but I doubt they will because of their need to stay loyal to their parents in private while separating themselves in public. "Eugenie, for example, is co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that campaigns to end modern slavery, which includes sex trafficking. "How can she do that without saying anything about Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, and this new case of a woman who claims she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew?" Fergie has been searching for a place to live ever since she and Andrew lost their titles and mansion over their friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew has moved to Sandringham, Ms Ferguson has tried to stay in the Windsor area, but has not been able to find anything to match the standards of her former home. It means the former Royal faces being "homeless" as she has ruled out moving in with her ex-husband, and her children - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - can't offer her a permanent roof over her head. Her reputation has been left in tatters after Friday's document dump, which contained one flirty email to Epstein describing a "single" female friend with "a great body" he should get to know after he was convicted of child sex crimes. Files also showed the sex offender was asked to pay almost $15,000 for flights for Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie to fly to the US to visit him just 48 hours after his release from prison. In the months after he left jail following a 13-month sentence for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, Ferguson repeatedly told Epstein he should marry her.

Sarah Ferguson waves as she attends the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images