UK beauty chain Bodycare set for high street comeback just months after going into administration
The decision comes just months after the retailer closed all 147 of its stores in 2025.
A British health and beauty chain is set for a high street return after collapsing into administration just last year.
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The budget stores, which offers brand names at bargain prices, has announced plans to open six new stores at prime shopping centres across the UK.
The decision comes just months after the retailer closed all 147 of its stores in 2025 and will be the first physical shops opened since being rescued from collapse.
The new branches will open at Merry Hill in Dudley, Derbion in Derby, The Moor in Sheffield, Highcross in Leicester, The Mall in Blackburn and St Johns in Leeds.
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Now owned by an investor group led by former Bodyshop CEO Charles Denton, the current rollout forms part of an ambitious strategy to open up to 50 stores by the end of the year, with the longer-term plan for over 200 stores nationwide.
As part of that relaunch, a new ‘Bodycare Studio’ format is being introduced, “designed to support product discovery and repeat visits”, includes features such as in-store demonstration areas and digital screens.
There will also be content-led spaces aligned with the brand’s social media activity
Established in 1970, Bodycare started life as a modest British chain specialising in budget toiletries and basic beauty products, and expanded gradually into a recognisable high street fixture.