A British health and beauty chain is set for a high street return after collapsing into administration just last year.

The budget stores, which offers brand names at bargain prices, has announced plans to open six new stores at prime shopping centres across the UK.

The decision comes just months after the retailer closed all 147 of its stores in 2025 and will be the first physical shops opened since being rescued from collapse.

The new branches will open at Merry Hill in Dudley, Derbion in Derby, The Moor in Sheffield, Highcross in Leicester, The Mall in Blackburn and St Johns in Leeds.

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