Two of the beavers released into the wild in Somerset earlier this year appear to have formed a pair, according to conservationists.

Observers caught the blossoming relationship on trail-camera footage, which shows the beavers grooming each other and spending time close together.

According to conservationists, this indicates that they are settling into the landscape after being released in February at the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate on Exmoor, and are establishing social bonds that could form the basis of a future family group.

Mathieu Burtschell, a National Trust ranger, said: “Seeing these two beavers together on the trail camera is really exciting."

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