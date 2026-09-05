Beavers form blossoming bond after being released into the wild on Exmoor
Conservationists have observed two of the animals building a relationship after being released to the landscape in February.
Two of the beavers released into the wild in Somerset earlier this year appear to have formed a pair, according to conservationists.
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Observers caught the blossoming relationship on trail-camera footage, which shows the beavers grooming each other and spending time close together.
According to conservationists, this indicates that they are settling into the landscape after being released in February at the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate on Exmoor, and are establishing social bonds that could form the basis of a future family group.
Mathieu Burtschell, a National Trust ranger, said: “Seeing these two beavers together on the trail camera is really exciting."
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“When the animals were released, we hoped they would explore the landscape, establish territories and begin forming the relationships that are so important to a healthy beaver population," said Burtschell.
“The fact that they have paired up is a good indication that they have found the right conditions at Holnicote, with enough suitable habitat, food and space to establish a territory together.
“They are largely active at night, so trail cameras give us a valuable window into what they are doing when we are not there.
“If the pair remains together, they could eventually establish their own family group and help strengthen the beaver population across the estate.”
Beavers usually live in small family groups centred around an adult pair who then typically mate for life.
Once established in a territory, their dams, canals and wetlands can create new habitats for wildlife while helping water remain in the landscape for longer.
They are part of the second beaver release on Exmoor and the third release in the UK this year.
Their release is part of the National Trust’s work to restore rivers, wetlands and floodplains across the 5,000-hectare Holnicote Estate in Somerset.