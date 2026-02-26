Another family of beavers has been released into a Highland glen, marking a “wildlife success story” four centuries after the animals were driven to extinction, conservationists have said.

The family of four were released at Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in the Glen Affric National Nature Reserve (NNR) in the north-west Highlands on Friday, February 20.

It comes after NatureScot granted a licence in August last year for the release of four family groups of beavers to the waters above Beinn a Mheadhoin dam.

The first two releases, of a beaver pair and then a family of five, took place on October 24 last year.

Beavers were driven to extinction in Scotland some 400 years ago, but an initial reintroduction trial of beavers at Knapdale in Argyll began in 2009, and they have since been released elsewhere.

Read more: The Government wants to ban our protest against animal testing - this is the last chance to fight back

Read more: Antarctic penguins see ‘record’ shift in breeding season as climate changes