New protections will be introduced to help maintain access to face-to-face banking, the Treasury has said.

The Government said it has accepted the central recommendation of a review commissioned by the Treasury to look into declining access to in-person banking services.

The review recommends new legal protections to ensure people can continue to access essential face-to-face banking services.

The Government said it has accepted this recommendation and will legislate to protect access.

The move will not require every bank branch to stay open, but the review has recommended putting a new obligation on designated banks to ensure people who need face-to-face banking have reasonable access to essential services.

Banks could meet requirements through different methods, for example, alongside their own individual branches, through the use of banking hubs where different banks share a single space.

The review was informed by more than 18,000 public responses alongside evidence from businesses, charities, consumer groups and industry members.

It said that since the 1980s, around 15,000 bank branches have closed, with mobile banking having grown in popularity.

The review recommended: “The Government should introduce legislation as soon as possible to create an access to banking services obligation on designated banks.

“This should extend the remit and powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the purpose of ensuring reasonable provision of essential in-person banking services.”

The review said the Treasury should set out the Government’s policy concerning access to banking services for consumers and small businesses.

This should inform the development of an appropriate policy and regulatory framework for reasonable provision of essential banking services across the UK, focused on delivering consistent positive outcomes for customers, it added.

More than three million people currently regularly rely on banking in person, according to evidence provided to the review, rising to more than four million when less frequent users are included.

Face-to-face banking can be particularly vital for older people, disabled people, people on low incomes, those facing negative life events, and those who find digital services harder to use.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, said: “Millions now rely on banking digitally but for people and businesses who rely on face-to-face services, being able to speak to someone in person really matters.

“We will act to protect the access they need.”

She said the Government will work alongside the FCA, industry and consumer groups “to ensure we get this right”.

Ms Rigby added: “Both people’s needs and technology are changing rapidly and it is vital that the new framework is agile and adaptable so that it can respond to our changing world.”

The Government said designing the framework will include determining what constitutes reasonable access for different types of essential banking services.

In the FCA’s Financial Lives Survey 2024, 17% of UK adults indicated they found getting to a bank, building society or credit union difficult using their normal forms of transport.

Meanwhile, in the 12 months to 2024, 75% of day-to-day account holders used a mobile banking app.

Helen Undy, chief executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: “For many people with mental health problems, face-to-face banking services are hugely important in their day-to-day lives.

“So the Government’s commitment to protecting access to these services in law is very welcome, and will make a big difference for people who rely on this support.”

John Howells chief executive at ATM and cash access network Link said: “We welcome the recommendations today made by Richard Lloyd in his comprehensive review on access to banking and we’re ready to play our part in implementing them.

“While many consumers and businesses have adopted and prefer to use digital services, it is clear that for many people who are digitally or financially excluded, vulnerable, or simply in need of personal support during challenging moments in their lives, the shift away from the high street towards digital banking has made managing their finances more difficult.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that access to cash is available across the country.”