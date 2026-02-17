Beckhams all smiles as they celebrate Cruz's 21st birthday amid ongoing Brooklyn feud
Victoria and David, as well as their other children, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, enjoyed themselves at the Beatles-themed party for the youngest Beckham son on Sunday night
The Beckhams were all smiles as they celebrated Cruz's 21st birthday, amid a public feud with eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola.
Victoria and David, as well as their other children, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, enjoyed themselves at the Beatles-themed party for the youngest Beckham son on Sunday night.
Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel and Romeo’s partner, DJ Kim Turnbul, joined the family for photos.
They hired out the restaurant of The Maine Mayfair in London, ahead of Cruz's 21st on Friday, for what was dubbed 'The Grand Beatle Ball'.
Victoria wrote on Instagram: "Celebrating Cruz early!! We love you so much!!!"
David added: “We love celebrating you Cruzie. A lot of love in the room for you last night.”
The lavish party included a performance from The Bootleg Beatles, the birthday boy could be seen in videos shared online joining them on stage to perform a guitar solo during the song Something.
Musician Cruz performed for partygoers with his band The Breakers, ahead of their first tour later this year.
He was reduced to tears by his mum, Harper, and girlfriend as they took to the stage to give a heartwarming speech.
Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton was among the guests at the party.
But, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from the festivities, since Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from Victoria and David last month after releasing a bombshell statement, accusing his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.
He also since had a tattoo tribute to David removed from his arm.
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were previously said to be "pleased" with the reaction of the bombshell statement, where Brooklyn wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family.
"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."
He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."