David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz together in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

DJ Fat Tony has claimed Nicola Peltz "ran out in tears" as Victoria Beckham surprised Brooklyn with a first dance to an 'inappropriate' latin dance track.

Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement on Monday, accusing his mother of "hijacking his first dance" during his 2022 wedding to Peltz and "dancing very inappropriately with him". Backing up the young Beckham's story, the DJ said family friend and Salsa singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn onto the stage, where he thought he would have his romantic first dance with his wife. Read More: 'Glad we did it': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pleased at response to their statement on family feud Read more: 'He could be left with nothing': Details of Brooklyn Beckham's secret pre-nup with Nicola Peltz revealed

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Picture: Getty

However, his mum wanted to dance with him instead, leading Peltz to run out the room crying while Brooklyn was trapped on the dance floor. Mr Anthony then encouraged the groom to put his hands on his Spice Girl mum's hips and dance to a Latin pop track, which was played by Fat Tony. The DJ said: “Brooklyn was devastated as he thought he was about to get his first dance with his wife. “Nicola had left the room crying her eyes out and Brooklyn is stuck there on stage." Fat Tony said he believes the timing was "inappropriate", rather than the dance move itself. “The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room," he said. He added: “The bride and groom left the wedding devastated, word quickly trickles out.” The DJ said the day after was "awkward" with the dance moment the "talk of the town". "The dance is a very small part of a bigger problem," he concluded.

Victoria David Beckham, after receiving his Knighthood for services to sport and charity. Picture: Getty

In a lengthy statement earlier this week, Brooklyn wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. “Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."