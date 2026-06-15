The 14-year-old was pictured leaving Brooklyn's £14 million LA mansion after hoping for a face-to-face reunion with her brother

Brooklyn has accused his parents of dragging Harper into the family feud . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Beckham family feud has been reignited after Brooklyn accused his parents of 'using' his younger sister Harper for a 'staged' house visit.

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On Sunday, photographers captured the moment Harper Beckham, 14, arrived at Brooklyn's £14 million Los Angeles home, which he shares with wife Nicola Peltz, in the hope of seeing her brother for the first time in 18 months. But she was forced to turn around and head back to the car after no one came to answer the door, dropping off a handwritten letter instead. A representative of Brooklyn later claimed the visit had been set up as a photo opportunity by Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham. They said: “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras." Read more: David Beckham receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Read more: 'Brand Beckham was never our intention': Victoria speaks out on Brooklyn's explosive claims

Harper Beckham (R) with Lady Victoria Beckham (L) . Picture: Getty

Brooklyn later posted a photo of himself on a run in New York to social media, proving he was not at home at the time the letter was dropped off. Sources close to Sir David and Lady Beckham said it was "incredibly sad" that the accusation had been levelled against an "innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother." "Nothing needed to be said at all so to invent this nasty accusation is really unnecessary," they said. It came hours after Sir David was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Lady Beckham along with Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham all showing support.

Brooklyn posted a photo of himself on a run in New York after Harper's visit, proving he was out of town. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham via instagram