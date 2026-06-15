Beckham family feud reignites as Brooklyn accuses parents of 'using' sister for 'staged' house visit
The 14-year-old was pictured leaving Brooklyn's £14 million LA mansion after hoping for a face-to-face reunion with her brother
The Beckham family feud has been reignited after Brooklyn accused his parents of 'using' his younger sister Harper for a 'staged' house visit.
Listen to this article
On Sunday, photographers captured the moment Harper Beckham, 14, arrived at Brooklyn's £14 million Los Angeles home, which he shares with wife Nicola Peltz, in the hope of seeing her brother for the first time in 18 months.
But she was forced to turn around and head back to the car after no one came to answer the door, dropping off a handwritten letter instead.
A representative of Brooklyn later claimed the visit had been set up as a photo opportunity by Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham.
They said: “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras."
Read more: David Beckham receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Read more: 'Brand Beckham was never our intention': Victoria speaks out on Brooklyn's explosive claims
Brooklyn later posted a photo of himself on a run in New York to social media, proving he was not at home at the time the letter was dropped off.
Sources close to Sir David and Lady Beckham said it was "incredibly sad" that the accusation had been levelled against an "innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother."
"Nothing needed to be said at all so to invent this nasty accusation is really unnecessary," they said.
It came hours after Sir David was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Lady Beckham along with Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham all showing support.
Harper travelled to Brooklyn's property after the Hollywood ceremony, still wearing the same pink dress and jumper.
A family feud has split the Beckhams since January when Brooklyn posted an 800-word statement on Instagram in which he accused his parents of trying to control his life and of trying to sabotage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.
He said: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
In the explosive statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of placing "countless lies" in the media to protect their image and said Lady Victoria danced "very inappropriately on me in front of everyone".
He wrote: "The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."