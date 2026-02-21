Beckham appears to take swipe at Brooklyn in 'fiercely loyal' birthday post to Cruz
The former footballer and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, led the birthday tributes for his 21-year-old boy on Instagram on Friday
Sir David Beckham has taken a supposed swipe at Brooklyn by describing his youngest son Cruz as "fiercely loyal" in a post on social media.
The post comes after the Beckham family made headlines when Brooklyn claimed in a post on Instagram that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.
Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, has not yet made a post on social media to wish his youngest brother a happy birthday.
Sir David shared the post to his nearly 90 million followers, with the caption being attached to a compilation of family videos of Cruz throughout the years.
He wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to my little boy, not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become.
"You are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person...
"You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about...
"We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to, love Dad."
Sir David also tagged his wife, Lady Victoria, and added: "Well done mum on bringing up another special young man."
The post also included a series of videos of Cruz strumming a guitar, playing piano and singing, as well as footage with parents and his siblings - Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper.
Sir David added the song For Your Love by Cruz Beckham and The Breakers over the clips.
The youngest Beckham boy has followed in his mother's footsteps and pursued a career in music, with his band about to kick off their first UK and EU tour.
Meanwhile, Lady Victoria, nicknamed Posh Spice, shared the same post to her nearly 40 million followers and wrote: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham.... We could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man you have become.
"You have worked so hard and learned your craft, the world is now your oyster. We love you so much!!".
The Spice Girl also shared a series of posts to her story, reposting birthday tributes for Cruz from her daughter Harper and her son Romeo.