By Frankie Elliott

Sir David Beckham has taken a supposed swipe at Brooklyn by describing his youngest son Cruz as "fiercely loyal" in a post on social media.

The former footballer and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, led the birthday tributes for his 21-year-old boy on Instagram on Friday. The post comes after the Beckham family made headlines when Brooklyn claimed in a post on Instagram that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, has not yet made a post on social media to wish his youngest brother a happy birthday. Sir David shared the post to his nearly 90 million followers, with the caption being attached to a compilation of family videos of Cruz throughout the years. He wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to my little boy, not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become. "You are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person... "You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... "We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to, love Dad." Sir David also tagged his wife, Lady Victoria, and added: "Well done mum on bringing up another special young man."

