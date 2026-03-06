Every day, in courts up and down the country, something remarkable happens.

Ordinary people - teachers, construction workers, nurses, engineers - deliver justice with fairness, care, and deep local knowledge.

They aren’t legal experts but experts in their own communities. They don’t have to be armed with law degrees, just with a sense of decency and fairness. And they volunteer their time, free of charge. They are magistrates – the backbone of our criminal justice system.

On National Employee Appreciation Day, I want to shine a light on these remarkable people - and, just as importantly, on the employers who make their service possible.

Around 15,000 Magistrates handle some 90 per cent of all criminal cases in England and Wales. They deal with everything from motoring offences to assaults, bringing common sense, lived experience, and a deep understanding of their communities.

And their decisions change lives – delivering justice for victims, and protecting the British public.

Being a Magistrate requires time and commitment. There is rigorous training and they are required to sit regularly. For many magistrates, this would be impossible without an employer who said: “Yes, we support you in doing this.”

That "yes" matters.

When an employer says “yes”, it’s one of the best ways they can show the employee their appreciation. But it’s also one of the best ways they can give back to the community.

They are saying “yes” to investing directly in the justice system that protects all of us. They are saying “yes” to supporting their community. And they are saying “yes” to the idea that their people are citizens first.

But it’s not an investment without reward. They’re also saying “yes” to their employee developing the skills and qualities that every forward-thinking organisation wants to nurture.

They’re saying “yes” to the benefits of having an employee who can weigh complex evidence, make difficult decisions under pressure, and listen with real care and lead with authority.

Magistrates return to their workplaces sharper, more confident, and more rounded. Saying “yes” is a gift to any organisation.

The impact is profound. Every fair hearing, every well-reasoned verdict, every member of the public who leaves court feeling that justice was done - a “yes” made that possible.

So on this day of employee appreciation, I want to thank the magistrates who are juggling the role and their work. And I want to thank the employers who said “yes.”

Sarah Sackman is the Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services.

