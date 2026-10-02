Trains cancelled after bedbugs found on board
The disruption has affected Southeastern’s services after drivers found bedbugs in train cabs, as well as in their personal bags
Southeastern trains have reportedly been affected by bedbugs, with services cancelled after the insects were discovered by staff.
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Drivers have allegedly found bedbugs inside train cabs as well as in their personal bags, with some refusing to operate affected trains.
The disruption has reportedly centred on the West Marina train care depot near Hastings, East Sussex, which operates services between London and Kent.
The Telegraph reports that drivers raised concerns about the company's response to the problem, with some saying they would not work on trains affected by the insects.
At least three services were cancelled on Friday, with further cancellations reportedly taking place after the first sighting was recorded on September 22.
One driver refused to move an affected train around the depot unless “provided with a white full-body protection suit ... in case any bugs transfer to themself” [sic], according to an alleged Southeastern incident log.
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Southeastern has since clarified that bugs have been found in only two drivers' cabs, with no bedbugs identified in passenger areas.
Southeastern's head of drivers, Oly Turner, said: “We have a great relationship with our drivers, who have helped hugely in cooperating with us over these isolated incidents.
“When we receive reports such as these, we check trains thoroughly before they are put back into service when given the all clear."
"Cases have been contained to the drivers cabs in only two of our trains and no bed bugs have been identified in areas for passengers."
“We continually carry out robust cleaning across our trains and stations, ensuring our customers and employees can travel safely and with confidence.”