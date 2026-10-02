Southeastern trains have reportedly been affected by bedbugs, with services cancelled after the insects were discovered by staff.

Drivers have allegedly found bedbugs inside train cabs as well as in their personal bags, with some refusing to operate affected trains.

The disruption has reportedly centred on the West Marina train care depot near Hastings, East Sussex, which operates services between London and Kent.

The Telegraph reports that drivers raised concerns about the company's response to the problem, with some saying they would not work on trains affected by the insects.

At least three services were cancelled on Friday, with further cancellations reportedly taking place after the first sighting was recorded on September 22.

One driver refused to move an affected train around the depot unless “provided with a white full-body protection suit ... in case any bugs transfer to themself” [sic], according to an alleged Southeastern incident log.

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