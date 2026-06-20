A passenger on board one of the trains reported being “flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke”.

By Rebecca Henrys

Investigations continue after a train driver was killed and dozens of others were seriously injured when two passenger trains collided near Bedford.

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The crash involved two East Midlands Railway (EMR) services, when one smashed into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday. A passenger on board one of the trains reported being “flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke”. A train driver was killed and 33 other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, British Transport Police said. A further 56 people sustained minor injuries. Read more: Italy PM Meloni 'astonished' by Trump’s claims she begged him for a photo Read more: Trump hails Strait of Hormuz 'win' as oil tankers 'pour' through waterway

The scene just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6 in Bedford South after two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains were involved in a collision. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail, which manages Britain’s rail infrastructure, said its “absolute priority” was ensuring “everyone receives the care and support they need”. Most carriages of the two southbound trains remained on the tracks but at least one derailed. The two trains involved were operating the 4.40pm departure from Corby and the 3.50pm departure from Nottingham, both to London St Pancras. Passenger Pete Knapp described people “crying, screaming” and said some seemed to have major injuries. Dr Knapp, 40, said: “There was a moment of being flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke. People were crying, screaming, people were so scared and confused. “I got up and I saw a lot of people who were unable to speak, had broken legs, and then I managed to get out of the train and because I’m quite thin I was able to squeeze out through the gap in the doors.”

Emergency vehicles on Ampthill Road in Bedford, after the 4.40pm East Midlands Railway service from Corby to London St Pancras and the 3.50pm Nottingham to London St Pancras service, were involved in a collision. Picture: Alamy

Dr Knapp said he saw people with “life-threatening, major injuries, minor injuries” as well as “people with bandages, people who couldn’t see straight”, while others like him were still able to walk. He said: “I’ve got blood all over my trousers and my back hurts like hell but I’m all right.” He said he had not felt the train slow down before the crash but other passengers told him they had. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the crash as “hugely concerning” and said he was “grateful to the emergency services for their swift response to this tragic incident”. There was a huge emergency response to the crash, which happened just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6. It included multiple air ambulance helicopters and road vehicles.

Emergency vehicles are seen on Ampthill Road near the scene of a train crash south of Bedford on June 19, 2026 in Bedford, England. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A passenger on one of the trains that collided said he thought 90 per cent of people on his carriage had serious injuries, could not stand or move their neck. Brett Byatt said: “The people in first class ended up with stomach and rib injuries, because they went into the tables they have in first class, and EMR (East Midlands Railway) trains, the way that they’re structured with seats, was probably the worst way it could have been structured for a train crash, in the sense that there’s nothing… because they’re, they face each other in the three by three and the two by three, and the seat… when people flew into one another, the seats that they were on, like, broke backwards into the people behind them.” The teacher, who lives in Bedford and was unharmed in the crash, added: “I’ve said before that I’d probably say 90 per cent of the people on my carriage had injuries, I’d probably say from three to four of us were uninjured in a full carriage. “Everyone else had either a serious wound that was bleeding profusely, or a situation where they couldn’t stand, or couldn’t move their neck, or I saw a woman’s snapped leg. “

An ambulance is seen on Ampthill Road near the scene of a train crash south of Bedford on June 19, 2026 in Bedford, England. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images