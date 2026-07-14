Shaun Burton, 60, died when the East Midlands Railway train he was driving hit the back of a stationary train run

Train driver Shaun Burton, 60, who died when two trains collided near Bedford on Friday. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A train driver killed in a 49mph crash in Bedfordshire is believed to have died from “traumatic injuries to the brainstem and chest”, an inquest heard.

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Shaun Burton, 60, died when the East Midlands Railway (EMR) train he was driving hit the back of a stationary train run by the same operator. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) published an interim report on June 24, which stated Mr Burton’s train had proceeded past a red signal near the scene of the crash in Elstow near Bedford on June 19. An inquest into the circumstances surrounding Mr Burton’s death opened at Bedfordshire and Luton Coroners Court, in Ampthill, on Tuesday. Read more: Police under fire over Widdecombe terror investigation after initially insisting killing was 'not political' Read more: 'If we die, we die together': Wife describes holding husband’s legs after he was sucked out of Ryanair plane window

The scene just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6 in Bedford South after two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains were involved in a collision around 5.15pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The coroner’s officer, Natalie Shirran, said: “On June 19 2026, at approximately 17.14 hours, a collision occurred south of Bedford Rail station between train 1H46 and the rear of stationary train 1B67. “Train 1B67 had stopped due to a fault and the driver was contacting the signaller and maintenance staff. “The signalling system had placed following trains at red signals. Train 1H46 departed Bedford at 17.10 hours and subsequently passed a red signal.” Some 162 people were injured, 102 of whom needed hospital treatment. As of when the RAIB was published around three weeks ago, 53 remained in hospital, including eight in a critical condition.

King Charles III speaks with specialist officers and first responders who attended the scene after the Bedford train crash on June 19. Picture: Alamy

Images from a forward-facing CCTV camera on Mr Burton’s train show a signal near the scene of the crash “was displaying a red aspect as the train approached and then passed it”, the RAIB said. Train data from the wreckage shows the brakes were applied while the train was travelling at 77mph, about 200 yards before the crash, the court heard. Its speed had reduced to 49mph when the impact happened. Mr Burton’s train was fitted with automatic warning system (AWS) equipment triggered by magnets on the tracks. This sounds a bell or chime in the driver’s cab when it is approaching a green signal, and a horn when coming up to a non-green signal.

The front of the 4.40pm train from Corby to London St Pancras hit the rear of the 3.50pm departure from Nottingham, to the same destination. Picture: Alamy

In the case of the latter, drivers are required to acknowledge the warning by pressing a button. After this happens, a visual indicator appears in the driver’s cab as a reminder. The train’s emergency brake is applied if the warning is not responded to quickly enough. The RAIB statement said the stationary train involved in the collision had come to a stop “unexpectedly” after a fault with its AWS equipment caused its brakes to apply. This resulted in the signal behind it automatically changing to red, investigators said. Approaching trains should stop at red signals.

The scene just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6 in Bedford South after two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains were involved in a collision around 5.15pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy