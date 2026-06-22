Eight people remain in critical condition after train crash near Bedford
The driver of one of the trains, Shaun Burton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene
Eight people remain in a critical condition after a train crash near Bedford that killed one person.
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The train driver was killed and many other people were injured when an East Midlands Railway (EMR) train collided into the back of another on the same line on Friday.
More than 100 people have received treatment in hospital, with 53 of those remaining in hospital on Monday, including eight in a critical condition, British Transport Police said.
The driver of one of the trains, Shaun Burton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at BTP are with the driver Shaun Burton’s family and colleagues, and all those injured and affected by the collision on Friday.
“This is a priority investigation for BTP and our experienced senior investigating officer is working in parallel with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) to establish the full circumstances of how this incident came to happen.
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“We have recovered personal property from the two trains and will shortly be providing an update on how affected passengers can retrieve their belongings.
“Friday evening witnessed an awful incident that presented complexities and challenges for all those who responded.
“I have been humbled by the actions of passengers and staff who were on the trains, and by the professionalism of our officers, the wider emergency services and partners.
“The recovery operation is now under way and work continues this week to remove the damaged trains and carriages, and allow the railway to reopen.
“Lastly, our investigation team are looking to speak to everyone who was on the affected trains at the time of the collision.”
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in the House of Commons on Monday that RAIB was looking into what happened and there would be an update “in the coming days”.
She told MPs: “While I completely understand the strength of feeling out there, while I hear the clamour for answers, for the need to understand the cause of this tragedy, I must ask everyone for some patience, as hard as I know that will be.
“I am determined we get all the answers we’re looking for and that lessons are learned.
“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch, whose inspectors were on the scene within hours, have already launched an independent investigation and they have confirmed there will be an update in the coming days.
“They, and they alone, will identify the cause and will make recommendations, which I will consider with the utmost care and due diligence.
“Meanwhile, I urge everyone to await their findings and to hold off on speculation.”
At 5.15pm on Friday, the 4.40pm train from Corby to London St Pancras struck the stationary 3.50pm train from Nottingham to London St Pancras at Elstow near Bedford.
Emergency services were on the scene “within minutes”, Ms Alexander said, followed by a joint response from fire and rescue services, the ambulance service, the National Police Air Service, the British Transport Police, Bedfordshire Police and railway staff.
The Transport Secretary said: “They evacuated passengers safely, provided medical assistance, secured the railway and began recovery operations.
“By 11pm, all passengers were clear of the scene.”
Ms Alexander said it “deeply saddens” her to confirm that the driver of the Corby to London St Pancras train has died.
She said: “His family have asked for privacy at this horrendously difficult time, but I am sure I speak for the whole House when I offer them our deepest condolences.”
Transport committee chairwoman Ruth Cadbury pressed for “support be put in place for those who drive trains and work in other roles on that route when it reopens, because that could be fairly traumatic”.
Ms Alexander replied: “The whole of the railway family has come together to ensure that that support is put in place for individuals who could have experienced very significant trauma.
“That will obviously apply to passengers who were caught up in this terrible incident, but it will also apply to the staff of EMR as well.”
She also said investigators will be “appropriately resourced and appropriately equipped in order to do their work thoroughly” when pressed on the issue in the chamber.
EMR has a customer care and welfare team to provide assistance to passengers, and they have also set up a dedicated care line that anyone affected can contact.
The railway between Bedford and Luton is expected to remain closed for the rest of the week, but services are running between Luton and London St Pancras.
Rail replacement services were already in place along the Midland main line because of planned engineering works over the weekend.
Those works were cancelled but the replacement services continue to offer passengers alternative routes to travel, and train operators have been instructed to accept tickets from customers using alternative routes.
However, Ms Alexander urged passengers to “make alternative arrangements” for non-essential travel along this route.