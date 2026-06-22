The driver of one of the trains, Shaun Burton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene

The scene from the crash just south of the Elstow interchange. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Eight people remain in a critical condition after a train crash near Bedford that killed one person.

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The train driver was killed and many other people were injured when an East Midlands Railway (EMR) train collided into the back of another on the same line on Friday. More than 100 people have received treatment in hospital, with 53 of those remaining in hospital on Monday, including eight in a critical condition, British Transport Police said. The driver of one of the trains, Shaun Burton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at BTP are with the driver Shaun Burton’s family and colleagues, and all those injured and affected by the collision on Friday. “This is a priority investigation for BTP and our experienced senior investigating officer is working in parallel with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) to establish the full circumstances of how this incident came to happen. Read More: Train driver, 60, killed in Bedford crash which left 100 others injured named and pictured - as family pay tribute Read More: Train services will be disrupted until June 28 following 'tragic and isolated' incident near Bedford

British Transport Police officers, Rail Accident Investigation Branch officers, and Network Rail work at the site of two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains which crashed. Picture: Getty

“We have recovered personal property from the two trains and will shortly be providing an update on how affected passengers can retrieve their belongings. “Friday evening witnessed an awful incident that presented complexities and challenges for all those who responded. “I have been humbled by the actions of passengers and staff who were on the trains, and by the professionalism of our officers, the wider emergency services and partners. “The recovery operation is now under way and work continues this week to remove the damaged trains and carriages, and allow the railway to reopen. “Lastly, our investigation team are looking to speak to everyone who was on the affected trains at the time of the collision.” Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in the House of Commons on Monday that RAIB was looking into what happened and there would be an update “in the coming days”.

She told MPs: “While I completely understand the strength of feeling out there, while I hear the clamour for answers, for the need to understand the cause of this tragedy, I must ask everyone for some patience, as hard as I know that will be. “I am determined we get all the answers we’re looking for and that lessons are learned. “The Rail Accident Investigation Branch, whose inspectors were on the scene within hours, have already launched an independent investigation and they have confirmed there will be an update in the coming days. “They, and they alone, will identify the cause and will make recommendations, which I will consider with the utmost care and due diligence. “Meanwhile, I urge everyone to await their findings and to hold off on speculation.” At 5.15pm on Friday, the 4.40pm train from Corby to London St Pancras struck the stationary 3.50pm train from Nottingham to London St Pancras at Elstow near Bedford.

The scene just south of the Elstow interchange. Picture: Alamy