An interim report into young Neets, to be published next week, is also expected to warn that the welfare state and world of work were built for a different generation.

Tearagers are part of “a bedroom generation,” according to Alan Milburn. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Anxiety linked to social media is to blame for economic inactivity among young people, according to the former minister tasked with looking into why almost a million are neither working nor learning.

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Alan Milburn, a former health secretary, said young people who are not in employment, education or training (Neet) “are not snowflakes”. Instead, they are part of “a bedroom generation”, Mr Milburn said. “They are sort of living in their bedrooms – they are on all the time, they’re never off.” Read More: Youth unemployment nearing Covid and 2008 levels with decline 'setting off alarm bells'

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"Young people’s sleep patterns and concentration levels are affected by social media, he said, warning that "that is having an impact on their ability to work”. He said, “People say it’s a soft generation. My view unequivocally is that it isn’t. It is an anxious generation.” Mr Milburn’s interim report into young Neets is expected to be published next week. Every one of a group of ten 12- and 13-year-olds who engaged in his review said they went to bed between midnight and 3 am because they were scrolling on their phones, The Times reported. The report is also expected to warn that the welfare state and world of work were built for a different generation. British businesses must also adapt to offer “a high level of pastoral care for this cohort of young people living with mental distress”, Mr Milburn said. He added: “Employers have been on easy streets because they have been able to import migrant labour, oven-ready. “That has fallen off the cliff.”

Former health secretary Alan Milburn has been tasked with looking at why almost a million young people are neither working nor learning. Picture: Alamy