Rapper Tinie Tempah has announced that he will finally visit Scunthorpe, a short 16 years after he declared to the world that he had never visited the town in his 2010 hit ‘Pass Out’.

The decision to finally visit the Lincolnshire town came after a fan campaign, spearheaded by Scunthorpe resident Ben Johns, who proudly displayed a cardboard cutout of the rapper around the town, encouraging people to pre-save the artist’s new album.

In his hit song, ‘Pass Out’, Tempah memorably claims: “I been Southampton but I’ve never been to Scunthorpe.”

The song charted for 65 weeks in the charts and enjoyed two weeks at number one.

The campaigner contacted Tempah on Instagram asking “what it would take” to get him to visit Scunthorpe.

The rapper responded, saying: “I’ll do you a deal brother”, offering a visit to the town in return for 5,000 pre-saves of his new album ‘The Night’s Not Dead’.

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