'Been Southampton and now I've been to Scunthorpe': Tinie Tempah will finally visit town after fan campaign
Rapper Tinie Tempah has announced that he will finally visit Scunthorpe, a short 16 years after he declared to the world that he had never visited the town in his 2010 hit ‘Pass Out’
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Rapper Tinie Tempah has announced that he will finally visit Scunthorpe, a short 16 years after he declared to the world that he had never visited the town in his 2010 hit ‘Pass Out’.
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The decision to finally visit the Lincolnshire town came after a fan campaign, spearheaded by Scunthorpe resident Ben Johns, who proudly displayed a cardboard cutout of the rapper around the town, encouraging people to pre-save the artist’s new album.
In his hit song, ‘Pass Out’, Tempah memorably claims: “I been Southampton but I’ve never been to Scunthorpe.”
The song charted for 65 weeks in the charts and enjoyed two weeks at number one.
The campaigner contacted Tempah on Instagram asking “what it would take” to get him to visit Scunthorpe.
The rapper responded, saying: “I’ll do you a deal brother”, offering a visit to the town in return for 5,000 pre-saves of his new album ‘The Night’s Not Dead’.
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Johns posted on his TikTok account, saying it would be “an iconic moment in British music history, bringing Tinie Tempah to Scunthorpe”.
The proud local conducted a tour of the town, carrying a cardboard cutout with a QR code link to pre-save Tempah’s album, visiting Scunthorpe United’s ground, John Leggott Sixth Form College, and even took it on a night out, collecting pre-saves along the way.
The London-based rapper posted a video on social media promising that he would follow through on his word and would be heading to Lincolnshire soon.
“I can’t wait to come down to Scunny, and meet the wonderful people of Scunthorpe,” Tempah said. “It’s been long overdue; see you soon, guys.”
He thanked Johns for the campaign, saying: “First and foremost I want to give a massive shoutout to my brother Ben. I’m so grateful for all your hard work.
"Pass Out might have put Scunthorpe on the map, but you’ve made sure that no one ever forgets Scunthorpe.”
In a statement, Tempah’s management said: “We are looking forward to planning something special for the incredible fans based in Scunthorpe.”