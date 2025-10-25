Beer's "important" role in socialisation during a "loneliness and mental health epidemic" should not be overlooked in discussions about the harmful effects of alcohol, the boss of Heineken has said.

He also said that “in this time of loneliness and a mental health epidemic” beer's qualities as a social glue were "important to make part of the discussion".

While Mr Van den Brink acknowledged the harmful health effects of moderate alcohol consumption, he said debates lacked nuance and were "not balanced".

Earlier this year, the outgoing US surgeon general suggested that alcohol should be labelled with cancer warnings, while the World Health Organisation has intensified a campaign against moderate drinking.

Dolf van den Brink argued that beer acted as a "social lubricant" as more public health bodies step up anti-alcohol messaging.

Mr Van den Brink told the Financial Times: “We do believe that it’s not always reported in a balanced way, telling the full picture, because the relationship between alcohol and health is complex.

“There is a legitimate debate in society now about the effect of moderate consumption of alcohol, including beer, on health. And again, we believe that needs to be a balanced and nuanced discussion.”

Mr Van den Brink said that beer as a means to unite people was a core part of Heineken's brand.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 49% of young adults now choose no or low-alcohol beverages to moderate their drinking, nearly double the level since 2018.

And, according to figures from the charity Drinkaware, almost half of UK adults (44%) are choosing no- and low-alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – up from 31% in 2018.

The research found that motivations for choosing no- and low-options varied by gender, socio-economic background, generation and type of drinker, ranging from a focus on improved health and a desire to reduce alcohol intake to the wider range and better availability of no and low options.

Drinkaware’s latest findings come as the government is set to launch a public consultation on whether to increase the threshold for a product to be branded as alcohol free from 0.05% to 0.5%.

Laura Willoughby, chief executive and founder of Club Soda Drinks, said: “Half of young adults moderating their drinking isn’t a fad, it’s a cultural reset.

“The old idea that you need alcohol to have a good time is collapsing, and people are rejecting the limits that come with it.

“The smartest retailers and venues are already adapting, because offering great alcohol-free drinks is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a business essential.”