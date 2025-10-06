1. The Behind The Scenes With LBC (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 6th October to Friday 10th October on LBC. Global Charities is the Promoter. The ‘Prize Donor’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Soho House Hotel.

2. The Merchant (‘Merchant’) providing the Controlled Premium Rate Services used within this Promotion is Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA .

3. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

4. To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations’ shortcodes (the ‘Text Message Line’):

LBC - 84850 (STUDIO)

5. The Text Message Line will open at 06:00 on Monday 6th October and close at 16:00 on Friday 10th October. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your network service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

8. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary charity donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £10 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £10donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, andwill be applied to your phone bill as a one-off charge. You will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by sending another text message to us. 100% of donations given by text will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

9. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion. Anyone who texts CANCEL, as instructed in the first bounceback message will opt out of donating £10 to Global’s Make Some Noise but will still be included in the prize draw.

10. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

11. It is a breach of our Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

12. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Rules.

13. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

14. Within 24 hours of the closing time of the Promotion, all entries will be entered into a draw. One eligible entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives by telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

15. We reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable.

16. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.

17. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

18. If you are selected as a winning entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenterwhich may be recorded for our records and/or could be broadcast live or later in a show.

19. We, the Merchant and the Prize Donor may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion,l subject always to our Privacy Policyand all applicable laws.

20. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we, the Merchant and the Prize Donor may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published.. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

21. We may send you a message via SMS within 28 days of your donation regarding adding Gift Aid to your donation.

Eligibility:

22. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

23. Entrants can enter up to 8 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry if they wish to opt out of donating £10 per entry to Global’s Make Some Noise.

24. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Global Charities Promotion General Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

25. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request photo id (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize-specific terms:

26. One winning entrants will receive the following:

- A studio tour at Global Leicester Square, lasting between 30-45 minutes.

- A behind-the-scenes tour of the LBC studios including meeting at least one presenter and one producer.

- A hot or cold drink and croissant or equivalent for the winner and their guest from the Global café for the meeting with Nick Ferrari.

- A selection of branded merchandise/gifts for the winner only. We cannot guarantee availability of gifts for the winner’s guest.

- Champagne afternoon tea at Soho House Hotel for two people. - Date and dietaries will be agreed with the winner and are subject to availability.

- Two tickets to attend Full Disclosure Live with James O’Brien and special guest on the 19th of February 2026 in London. Full details will be shared with the winner once they have been selected. Note: travel and accommodation for this event will not be provided.

27. The studio tour, meet and greets and afternoon tea must all be completed on the same day. The winner should provide three dates as all of the above will be subject to availability of LBC presenters and Soho House Hotel bookings.

28. Afternoon tea is for two people at Soho House Hotel and includes one glass of champagne per person. Prize expiry date is one year from prize closing - 10th October 2026.

29. You understand that should you win a prize package that is made up of various elements you are required to redeem all aspects of the prize in order to keep the prize. If you are unable to accept the prize awarded in full, we reserve the right to withdraw the entire prize package and select another entrant to play or win as applicable.

30. Representative(s) of Make Some Noise and/or LBC may join the winner and presenter across the day or key points including during the presenter meet and greets

31. Branded merchandise must be collected in person during the visit to Global Leicester Square and cannot be posted or couriered to the winner.

32. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to and from the studio and accommodation in London are not included within the prize.

33. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale.

34. Regarding charity donations to Global’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise requests for refunds will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. We cannot guarantee that we will offer a refund in instances where customers have misunderstood instructions or have changed their mind after donation.

35. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

Premium Rate Services: 36. Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (the ‘Merchant’) provides the Controlled Premium Rate Service used within this Promotion.

For all enquiries in connection with this Promotion please contact Global’s customer support team: https://global.com/contact/.

37. You can find Global’s policies on how we handle customer enquiries and complaints in relation to Controlled Premium Rate Services here

Data Protection:

38. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, the Merchant,the Merchant’s licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), affiliates and our Prize Donor and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion.

Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

39. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject and our Merchant’s Privacy Policy.

Please ensure you have read and understood both privacy policies and our Prize Donor’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Merchant and our Prize Donor with their personal data.

40. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Prize Donor when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Prize Donor will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global Charities’ Privacy Policy and/or our Prize Donor for more details).

You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

41. We, the Merchant, and/or our Prize Donor, may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and our Prize Donor will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

42. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations.

You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.