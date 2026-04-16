Harry told a crowd that after the death of Princess Diana he told himself 'I don't want this job' even from a young age

Harry told a crowd of business leaders that he 'never wanted the job' of being a working royal. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry has described how being a working royal ‘killed his mum’ and said that he never wanted the job in some of his most candid remarks since stepping away from royal life.

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The Duke of Sussex made the frank admission to former politician Brendan Nelson after giving a speech to business leaders. He said: “After my mum died just before my 13th birthday – I was like: 'I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role – wherever this is headed, I don’t like it. “It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.

Harry revealed why he wanted to quit royal life during the emotional speech. Picture: Alamy

“Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? “And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.” He told the crowd that he had felt 'lost, betrayed, or completely powerless' at points in his life. He also spoke out about the dangers of social media and how firms are targeting young people, and at the same time failing to properly protect them. Read more: Harry and Meghan embark on Aboriginal walking tour in Melbourne as part of Australia visit Read more: Meghan tells Australian students she was ‘most trolled person’ in the world

Harry and Meghan shared their strong views on the toxic nature of social media. Picture: getty

“Nowhere is that more visible than in the digital world because many of the systems shaping our reality, our attention, our self-worth and our relationships were not built around human wellbeig,” he said. “Too many of these platforms are not designed with safety in mind... And we know these companies have the capability to understand who their users are. “They can target young people with extraordinary precision … but when it comes to protecting those same young people, we are told that it’s too difficult, too complex, it can’t be done.

Harry and Meghan greeted well-wishers on a walkabout in Melbourne as part of their tour down under. Picture: Alamy