Houses, cars and a bus were destroyed after mobs went on a rampage through the city streets after a stabbing attack

Jamie Corry stands outside his property in Lendrick Street after demonstrations turned violent the night before, burning vehicles and homes, in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland,. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

A man whose house was “completely destroyed” during disorder in Belfast has said he lost “sentimental” items in the fire, including some which had belonged to his late father.

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Jamie Corry, who has lived on Lendrick Street for 13 years, said there were cars parked near his house that were targeted on Tuesday night. “I came out that door and I told them: ‘This is my property, this is my property here,’ and then they started to light the red car up,” he said. “Once I saw the flames starting to get bigger and bigger, I moved away from my property, I moved down the street there and watched it all.

Vehicles set on fire by protesters on Lendrick Street in Belfast, as disorder flared in response to Monday night's stabbing attack in the city. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Masked rioters go door-to-door in Belfast burning migrants’ homes and targeting foreign-owned businesses after knife attack Read More: Belfast knife attack victim ‘lost his left eye’ in attack, court hears, as city rocked by night of violence “The next minute the cars started to explode, the doors started smoking, the windows started melting, and the next thing the house was going to go up on fire.” He said he entered his property on Wednesday morning to view the damage. “It’s destroyed, top to bottom it’s completely destroyed,” he said. Asked what happens next, he said he will go to the Housing Executive and tell them what has happened. “I don’t know where to start,” Mr Corry said. “I’m just glad my family, my kids were around at my missus’s house at the time.” Another man who lives nearby said his three children were “very scared” during the disorder.

Anselme Shima, who lives close to Lendrick Street in east Belfast, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has been living Belfast since 2013, said his three children were "very scared" after the violence erupted. Picture: Alamy