Anna Turley MP also hit out at X owner Elon Musk after the site was accused of stirring up hate

By Alex Storey

The Chairwoman of the Labour Party has echoed calls for the heroic dad who fought off the Belfast knife suspect with a hurling stick to be recognised.

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Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, from west Belfast, was lauded for his efforts. Picture: GoFundMe

Anna Turley told LBC that there was "no doubt" that Maitiu Mág Tighearnán's (left) actions would have saved the life of the victim. Picture: Social Media

Ms Turley, Labour's chairwoman and MP for Redcar, echoed calls made by Northern Ireland Secretary, Hilary Benn, who praised those who stepped in on Tuesday. She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I pay huge tribute to him, I couldn't say I would have the courage and the bravery to do that. "I think if somebody sees somebody being attacked on the street, none of us know...how we would react. "[He was] incredibly brave and I think there should be some form of recognition for him in what he did, because there's no doubt he saved that man's life. "I was pleased to hear the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland say that they're going to be looking at what recognition could be considered.

Anna Turley repeated calls for calm and called for the hero bystander to be awarded recognition. Picture: LBC

"I think anyone that puts their own life, you know, aside to rescue and save somebody else's life needs that recognition." The city erupetd into flames on Tuesday evening as protesters set fire to multiple homes, a Middle Eastern supermarket and several vehicles, including a bus and a police car. A barber shop was also vandalised and residents and neighbours were forced to flee for their lives as flames engulfed terraced properties in the city. The suspect, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, is due in court later today charged with attempted murder. He is believed to have travelled from Sudan to Paris and then to Dublin, before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023, according to police, an immigration loophole dubbed the "Irish route".

Residents in Belfast woke up to scenes of destruction. Picture: Alamy

Ms Turley also condemned "appalling" X owner Elon Musk, who has been accused of spreading hatred on the social media site and driving the unrest leading to the scenes of violence. She told Nick: "It's appalling. Anyone that is seeking to drive and exploit a situation like this to drive their own political agenda is grievously wrong and doing damage. "He's not someone who has to live in a community where the consequences of the anger that is whipped up. You know, we've seen children, families having to flee their homes on the streets of Belfast last night. "We do not want to see this kind of disruption, damage, thuggery, violence on our streets and anyone that is seeking to whip that up should be condemned. "We are concerned about the use of disinformation in our democracy. These are things that I know the government is taking very seriously and looking at."

Vehicles set on fire by protesters on Lendrick Street in Belfast. Picture: Alamy