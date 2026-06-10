Belfast fires leave 27 people homeless as politicians condemn 'pogrom of people of colour'
Riots in Belfast last night have made 27 people homeless after several homes were set alight, a minister has said.
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Cabinet Office minister Baroness Anderson revealed that 27 people had their houses destroyed in the House of Lords.
"27 people were made homeless last night because people went door-to-door to try and target foreign nationals to burn them out of their homes," she told the chamber.
Anderson confirmed that the youngest victim of what had been described as a "pogrom of people of colour" was just two months old when they were forced to flee their home.
The "pogrom" comment was made in question by Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick, a Labour peer who suggested the violence was attempting to force ethnic minorities from their homes.
Lady Anderson added in her response: "I don't think any of us will ever be able to forget the image of a nine-year-old child and their family being put in the back of a Land Rover to be rescued from violent, racist thugs who were seeking to undermine them and to undermine their very sense of belonging in a country that many of them have lived in for decades."
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Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.
The 30-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Alodid refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put put to him through an Arabic interpreter as he appeared in court charged with attempted murder, threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with the possession of a knife.
Alodid used a loophole in the asylum system dubbed the "Irish route" to gain access to the UK, it emerged on Tuesday.
Ogilvie remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday as flares reignited.