Lists of home addresses were reportedly shared online following the unrest, leaving people feeling “extremely distressed”

Police Make Statement On Belfast Stabbing Incident. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A social media “hit list” of home addresses shared following the disorder in Belfast has been branded “totally unacceptable” by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

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Cars were set alight during the unrest in Belfast following the knife attack. Picture: Getty

The so-called “hit list” has been slammed as "totally unacceptable" by the PSNI and may be considered a criminal offence. "This is unacceptable. It is putting lives at risk and has to stop." Since the incident, Mr Oglivy remains in a serious condition in hospital. Protesters gathered in various locations on Tuesday night, causing significant disruption from around 7pm. The clashes between rioters and police have occurred on the second consecutive night of violence. After an anti-immigration demonstration in East Belfast on Tuesday, a Glider bus was set ablaze on Newtonards Road after hundreds descended on the city to protest.

Police in Northern Ireland have slammed the so-called "hit list" as "completely unacceptable". Picture: Getty