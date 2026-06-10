Belfast 'hit list' of addresses shared on social media is 'totally unacceptable', PSNI say
Lists of home addresses were reportedly shared online following the unrest, leaving people feeling “extremely distressed”
A social media “hit list” of home addresses shared following the disorder in Belfast has been branded “totally unacceptable” by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
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Unrest followed a knife attack in Belfast on Monday, which saw victim Stephen Ogilvy lose an eye, suffer damage to his other eye, neck and back.
The suspect, Sudanese national Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, prompting locals in Northern Ireland to take to the streets in a night of disorder, which saw homes and cars set alight.
Lists of home addresses were reportedly shared on social media and communication apps following the unrest, which the PSNI said has left people feeling “extremely distressed”.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received phone calls from a number of families, house owners, neighbours and members of the wider community who are extremely distressed as a result of this reckless activity.”
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The so-called “hit list” has been slammed as "totally unacceptable" by the PSNI and may be considered a criminal offence.
"This is unacceptable. It is putting lives at risk and has to stop."
Since the incident, Mr Oglivy remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Protesters gathered in various locations on Tuesday night, causing significant disruption from around 7pm. The clashes between rioters and police have occurred on the second consecutive night of violence.
After an anti-immigration demonstration in East Belfast on Tuesday, a Glider bus was set ablaze on Newtonards Road after hundreds descended on the city to protest.
Masked males set commercial bins alight and pushed them into the bus before it burst into a huge inferno.
Elsewhere, residents had to be evacuated from several houses after fires broke out in Lendrick Street and Ligoneil Road.
It has since been confirmed that 27 people were made homeless after their houses were destroyed by the fire.
Disorder related to the stabbing attack has not been limited to Northern Ireland, with protesters also taking to the streets in Southampton on Tuesday night.
Dozens were seen in the Hampshire city, which has seen several waves of protests over the murder of Henry Nowak and the issue of "two-tier policing", which some suggest played a part in his death.