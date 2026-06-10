Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.

The victim of the street attack in Belfast has been named as Stephen Ogilvie. A court heard he has lost an eye in the stabbing. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man stabbed in a Belfast knife attack has lost his left eye, a court heard today as the suspect was identified for the first time.

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Hadi Alodid was identified as he appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder. Alodid refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put put to him through an Arabic interpreter as he appeared in court charged with attempted murder, threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with the possession of a knife. The 30-year-old, with an address at Duncairn Avenue in Belfast, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday morning. He appeared in court via videolink and made no reply to the charges when they were put to him through the interpreter. He was remanded in custody. The court heard today that Mr Ogilvie lost an eye in the attack. He remains in serious condition in hospital. A detective told the court that the defendant said “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead” while in hospital receiving treatment for a hand injury and told medical staff “I will kill you”. She told the court that at 10.30pm on Monday police received report of a serious assault in the Kinnaird Avenue area. She said they found the defendant armed with a knife at the scene and removed him from on top of the victim. She said the victim has lost his left eye, and has deep cuts to his head, face and back.

Burned out cars and houses on Lendrick Street in east Belfast after violence erupted on Tuesday night. Picture: Alamy

Belfast descended into chaos last night in the wake of the stabbing. It sparked riots across the city, with cars, houses and buses set on fire as mobs took to the streets. On Wednesday, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher branded the unrest "self-harm against the incredible communities in Northern Ireland". Adding: "We have to take a stand - please, no more".

A worker clear up the debris in front of a burnt out bus. Picture: Alamy

Recounting the unrest overnight, one resident said: “I’ve heard Stephen was the victim. "What’s happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I’d never wish that on anybody.” A post shared on Facebook by a resident also names Stephen as the victim. He is thought to live in a first-floor flat in the area. “Our shaggie You can make it ma man, whole world supporting you. Please show support my good friend would have helped anyone in a bad situation,” a post with Stephen’s picture reads. Read more: 'Violence should not lead to further violence,' says Bridget Phillipson as she urges 'calm' following Belfast 'attempted beheading' Read more: Belfast burns: Houses, cars and bus set on fire as protesters take to the streets after stabbing attack

Belfast descended into chaos following the stabbing. Picture: Getty

Other locals have flooded the comment sections with kind messages wishing for the victim a speedy recovery. “Praying for him and his family. no one and one's family should have to be subjected to this brutal attack. Hope he can get through this nightmare,” one user wrote.

Vehicles set on fire by protesters on Lendrick Street in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

The victim is thought to be from Scotland and had been living in the same block of flats as the alleged attacker, though no motive has emerged. “He's a vulnerable person, apparently. He lives in the same flats as the man who attacked him. There's a lot of information swirling around as to what happened. Nobody knows for sure why Stephen was attacked,” a resident told the Daily Mail. A neighbour said Stephen is “deaf in one ear” and “had a few issues.” “He lived by himself, but he'd always have people around to stay. He was due to be transferred to another housing association flat on June 15”, they told the newspaper.