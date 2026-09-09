A woman in Belfast has claimed she came into contact with Novichok nerve agent on a residential street in Belfast.

Firefighters sprayed the street with water, while emergency crews inspected a property on Harper Street.

Crews were called to reports of a woman saying she had come in contact with the deadly nerve agent Novichok at 10:15am.

Residents on the terraced street have been told to evacuate their homes as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Three ambulances, an NI Ambulance Service Incident Response unit and support units were at the scene as well as at least four NIFRS appliances.

It is believed the incident has now ended. The woman is in the care of ambulance crews and it is now being treated as a concern for safety.

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