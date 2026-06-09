A bus has been set alight on the Newtonards Road as protests over the alleged attempted murder of a man in his 40s on Monday night

By Chay Quinn

Protests have erupted in Belfast with a bus set on fire amid furious demonstrations after an attempted beheading on Monday night.

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The Glider bus is the centre of a massive blaze after hundreds descended on the city to protest on Tuesday. Masked males set commercial bins alight and pushed them into the bus on the Newtownards Road in the east of the city. It came as a large crowd gathered in the area for a scheduled anti-immigration protest. Demonstrations are taking place in areas across Northern Ireland following Monday night’s incident. Multiple roads have been blocked by groups of masked protesters. Read More: Heroic Belfast dad who fought off knifeman with hurling stick is named as fundraiser set up Read More: Sudanese man, 30, charged with attempted murder after knife attack in Belfast

The Glider bus is in the centre of a massive blaze after hundreds descended on the city to protest on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Fire engines and police cars are on the scene tackling the blaze. Peter McReynolds, Alliance party assembly member for East Belfast, says he is "disgusted" at the "destruction and violence" that has erupted. On a post on Facebook, McReynolds said: "This serves no one, changes nothing and damages our community. "Thoughts with the Glider staff, our community in fear this evening during this destruction and our under pressure PSNI officers facing down this violence this evening." Northern Ireland's public transport operator Translink has said: “We utterly condemn this attack on our service. “The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and all Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner services (operating in and out of Belfast) have been suspended. “We are liaising closely with the PSNI and will continue to follow their guidance.”

Masked males set commercial bins alight and pushed them into the bus on the Newtownards Road in the east of the city. Picture: Alamy

The outbreak of violence has also taken place in Newtownabbey, where two cars have been set on fire in the middle of a road near the Cloughfern roundabout. PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson says there have been "sporadic pockets of disorder" in a number of locations across Northern Ireland tonight. "Officers are on the ground, working alongside partner agencies, responding to incidents as they arise and helping to keep people safe." He asked "all voices of influence within local communities to encourage peaceful protest and discourage any involvement in violence or disorder". Disorder has not been limited to Northern Ireland, with protesters also taking to the streets in Southampton. Dozens were seen in the Hampshire city which has seen several waves of protests over the murder of Henry Nowak and issue of "two-tier policing" which some suggest played a part in his death.

A 30 year-old Sudanese national arrested in connection with the attack has since been charged with attempted murder. The man, who was revealed as a Sudanese national, will appear in court in the city on Wednesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said. The police have said there is no information at this stage that the stabbing was terror-related. It has been revealed that the suspect from Sudan has leave to remain in the UK until 2028. He entered the UK in 2023 and was granted refugee status the same year. According to the Home Office, he claimed to have entered the UK via the Common Travel Area, the passport-free travel zone that includes the Republic of Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Police initially said they believed the suspect in custody was from Somalia, but later clarified that he is Sudanese.

A Glider bus, set on fire by protesters, on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Picture: Alamy

The victim, in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday. The man suffered “significant injuries to his eyes”, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said as they gave further details about the "barbaric" attack. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson has said he shares the public’s “revulsion” at the attack, He said that the victim was "taken to hospital with significant injuries to his eyes and serious slash wound injuries to his back and face". Mr Henderson made a plea for "calm" amid reports of protests planned in Northern Ireland tonight.

Police officers search the scene of a stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 9. Picture: Getty

A police cordon at the scene of a stabbing outside apartments in the Kinnaird Avenue. Picture: Alamy

The incident has been condemned across the political parties offering praise to locals who intervened to stop the attack. Picture: Getty

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond. The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont issued a joint statement in response to the attack. Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Mr Robinson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Jon Burrows and SDLP leader Claire Hanna said they were “united in our condemnation of the horrific incident in North Belfast last night”. “There is no place in our society for this kind of brutality,” they said. “Our immediate thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we hope he makes a full and complete recovery. “Our thoughts are also with those eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as those brave members of the public who intervened. “We recognise the distress and fear this incident will cause within the local community. “We urge people not to share the deeply disturbing images or videos, as their graphic nature would only serve to retraumatise those involved.”

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026