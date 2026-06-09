A man from Sudan has been arrested over a knife attack in Belfast which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “horrific” and “abhorrent”.

Police officers remain at the scene of a serious stabbing incident on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The alleged perpetrator of a stabbing in Belfast was in the UK under a five-year visa, DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said.

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Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he cannot confirm whether the man arrested over the knife attack in Belfast came to the UK illegally, as he was pressed on the issue in the House of Commons. It came in response to Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, who said: “The Secretary of State will know the answer to this question – did the assailant enter the United Kingdom as an illegal migrant/asylum seeker?” Mr Benn replied: “Until I am in a position to have that confirmed, I cannot confirm it to the House. “As soon as I can, I will. But as I have already explained, it is the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) that is leading on answering the very legitimate question that he has asked.” Read more: Somalian man arrested after ‘attempted beheading’ in Belfast as hero bystanders hailed for tackling knifeman Read more: Mass stabbings and terror attacks could have been stopped if people weren’t afraid of being labelled racist, says Kemi Badenoch

A police cordon at the scene of a stabbing outside apartments in the Kinnaird Avenue. Picture: Alamy

In harrowing video posted online, an attacker can be seen straddling the bloodied victim’s neck armed with a knife. He stabs the victim in the head repeatedly before taking the knife to the man’s neck, before members of the public rush over to stop the attack. The clip shows people, including one with a hurling stick, intervening to stop the man attacking the victim in the residential area close to the busy Antrim Road in north Belfast. Bystanders can be heard screaming in the clip: "He’s trying to cut his head off". The victim, in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday. A Sudanese man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the “brutal” assault on Monday night which left the alleged victim with significant injuries to his face, neck and back, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Police initially said they believed the suspect in custody was from Somalia but later clarified that he is Sudanese.

Footage of the horrific incident was shared online - people can be seen rushing to help the victim. Picture: Social media

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond. The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont issued a joint statement in response to the attack. Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Mr Robinson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Jon Burrows and SDLP leader Claire Hanna said they were “united in our condemnation of the horrific incident in North Belfast last night”. “There is no place in our society for this kind of brutality,” they said. “Our immediate thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we hope he makes a full and complete recovery. “Our thoughts are also with those eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as those brave members of the public who intervened. “We recognise the distress and fear this incident will cause within the local community. “We urge people not to share the deeply disturbing images or videos, as their graphic nature would only serve to retraumatise those involved.”

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026