Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was attacked by a drug dealer in 2001. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A man placed into a medically induced coma after losing his eye in a Belfast knife attack was previously tortured by a drug dealer in Scotland, it has emerged.

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Stephen Ogilvie, 44, suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the face, neck and back in Kinnaird Avenue on Monday night. The attack sparked mass riots across Belfast for the second night running, with water cannons deployed against demonstrators in County Antrim, on the outskirts of Belfast. However, it's now been revealed that it is not the first time the 44-year-old has been the victim of a violent attack. Mr Ogilvie was also attacked at a property in West Lothian in 2001, it has emerged. The victim had moved from Belfast to West Lothian in Scotland, where he was staying with drug dealer David McLeave in 2001. McLeave used date rape drug GBH on Mr Ogilvie as he watched TV and put a lit cigarette between his toes. He then removed Mr Ogilvie’s clothes, before covering him in aftershave and setting him on fire. Read more: `Belfast victim's family issue new statement as thugs clash with riot police for second night Read more: Police fire water cannons as thugs try to storm Belfast asylum hotel in second night of violence

David McLeave was jailed after torturing Mr Ogilvie in 2001. Picture: Lothian and Borders Police

The victim awoke to discover his groin set alight with the horrific attack captured on video. Mr Ogilvie fled back to Belfast but later told police he feared for his life after McLeave's associates Barry and Paul Campbell forced him into a car. "I am terrified and my nerves are shattered," he told a court. McLeave was jailed for 14 years at Edinburgh’s High Court in April 2003. His associates Paul Campbell, then aged 20, Thomas Irvine, 21, Edward Lindsay, 23, and Lee Kingham, 21, were jailed on drug charges. Barry Campbell, who was 21 at the time, was sentenced to six years for his role in abducting Mr Ogilvie and owning an unlicensed rifle. The criminal gang was allegedly linked to the Belfast wing of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyalist paramilitary force.

Police used water cannon late on June 10 to disperse small crowds who had gathered for a second night in Belfast. Picture: Getty