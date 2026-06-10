The victim has been named locally as Stephen Ogilvie, 44. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Jacob Paul

A man critically injured after suffering “significant injuries to his eyes” in a Belfast knife attack has been named locally as Stephen Ogilvie.

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Belfast descended into chaos last night after the stabbing sparked mass riots across the city, with cars, houses and buses set on fire as mobs took to the streets. The attack left the victim with “serious slash wound injuries to his back and face". He remains in hospital, where his condition is described as serious. One resident told The Sun: “I’ve heard Stephen was the victim. “What’s happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I’d never wish that on anybody.” A post shared on Facebook by a resident also names Stephen as the victim. He is thought to live in a first-floor flat in the area. “Our shaggie You can make it ma man, whole world supporting you. Please show support my good friend would have helped anyone in a bad situation,” a post with Stephen’s picture reads. Read more: 'Violence should not lead to further violence,' says Bridget Phillipson as she urges 'calm' following Belfast 'attempted beheading' Read more: Belfast burns: Houses, cars and bus set on fire as protesters take to the streets after stabbing attack

Belfast descended into chaos following the stabbing. Picture: Getty

Other locals have flooded the comment sections with kind messages wishing for the victim a speedy recovery. “Praying for him and his family. no one and one's family should have to be subjected to this brutal attack. Hope he can get through this nightmare,” one user wrote. The victim is thought to be from Scotland and had been living in the same block of flats as the alleged attacker, though no motive has emerged. “He's a vulnerable person, apparently. He lives in the same flats as the man who attacked him. There's a lot of information swirling around as to what happened. Nobody knows for sure why Stephen was attacked,” a resident told the Daily Mail. A neighbour said Stephen is “deaf in one ear” and “had a few issues.” “He lived by himself, but he'd always have people around to stay. He was due to be transferred to another housing association flat on June 15”, they told the newspaper.