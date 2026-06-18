Belfast stabbing victim out of coma but may lose sight in right eye, family says
The victim of the Belfast stabbing is out of an induced coma but may lose the sight in his right eye, his family have said.
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Stephen Ogilvie lost his left eye and suffered deep cuts to his head, face and back in a stabbing at Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast last week triggering riots and violent unrest.
Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder over the incident. He is next due to appear before court via videolink on July 8.
On Wednesday, Mr Ogilvie’s family confirmed that he was out of an induced coma and thanked people for their kindness and generosity in the wake of the attack.
They said that while they were “relieved” that he was out of a coma, he faces “significant challenges ahead” including the possibility of losing sight in his right eye.
“We have been truly humbled by the kindness of so many people, many of whom have never met our family,” they said in a statement.
Sudanese national Alodid entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border by bus in February 2023, having flown to Dublin from Paris.
He then claimed asylum upon arrival and was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028.
A graphic video clip of the stabbing went viral and people including tech trillionaire Elon Musk and far-right activist Tommy Robinson highlighted calls for people to take to the streets.
Anti-immigration disorder broke out last week, with homes, cars and a bus set on fire and people targeted based on their race.
There have been 35 arrests made and 23 people charged to date after the disorder.