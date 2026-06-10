The 30-year-old suspect is due in court later today charged with attempted murder

Vehicles set on fire by protesters in Belfast, as disorder flared in response to Monday night's stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Sudanese suspect accused of attempted murder following the Belfast knife attack used a loophole in the asylum system dubbed the "Irish route" to gain access to the UK, it has emerged.

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The victim has been named locally as Stephen Ogilvie. Picture: Gett/Social Media

He is then believed to have taken a bus to Belfast in February 2023 where he claimed asyulm and given leave to remain in the UK that September. The journey involves migrants flying to Dublin from Europe, often said to be on false papers, before being granted access to Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks. Chief Constable of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Jon Boutcher, confirmed the man's route on Tuesday. It comes as Belfast woke up to the city on fire on Wednesday after several houses were set alight which forced evacuations of residents. Multiple were blocked by groups of masked protesters and ehe PSNI said that pockets of disorder have broken out across the country.