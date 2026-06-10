Sudanese Belfast knife suspect claimed asylum after taking 'Irish route' back door to UK
The 30-year-old suspect is due in court later today charged with attempted murder
The Sudanese suspect accused of attempted murder following the Belfast knife attack used a loophole in the asylum system dubbed the "Irish route" to gain access to the UK, it has emerged.
Listen to this article
The 30-year-old was charged after Monday evening's attack when a male in his 40s suffered "significant injuries" to his face, neck and back.
The victim, believed to be Stephen Ogilvie, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday on the same evening, as protests erupted across the city with vehicles and homes set ablaze amid furious demonstrations.
It has since emerged that the suspect was granted asylum via a controversial "Irish route" which saw him travel to Dublin from Sudan via Paris.
Read more: Heroic Belfast dad who fought off knifeman with hurling stick is named as fundraiser set up
Read more: 'Violence should not lead to further violence,' says Bridget Phillipson as she urges 'calm' following Belfast 'attempted beheading'
He is then believed to have taken a bus to Belfast in February 2023 where he claimed asyulm and given leave to remain in the UK that September.
The journey involves migrants flying to Dublin from Europe, often said to be on false papers, before being granted access to Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks.
Chief Constable of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Jon Boutcher, confirmed the man's route on Tuesday.
It comes as Belfast woke up to the city on fire on Wednesday after several houses were set alight which forced evacuations of residents.
Multiple were blocked by groups of masked protesters and ehe PSNI said that pockets of disorder have broken out across the country.
NI's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the violence, writing: "Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.
"This has nothing to do with community. This is outright thuggery.
"The attack in North Belfast was heinous and wrong. But there are dangerous attempts to exploit that to target and attack innocent people who are simply trying to live, work and raise their families here.
"Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur. There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight."No one wants to see this on our streets and I again appeal for calm."