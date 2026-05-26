Several killed after train collides with school bus in Belgium
Several people have been killed after a train collided with a school bus in Belgium.
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The incident occurred at a level crossing in the town of Buggenhout, East Flanders, at around 8am on Tuesday morning.
The mini bus was reportedly travelling to Bruges and had seven child passengers, a member of staff and the driver.
It is understood the train was carrying around 100 passengers.
Belgium's justice minister Annelies Verlinden said: "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the victims, the children, their families and everyone affected by this tragedy today. I wish everyone much warm closeness.
"Thank you to the emergency services and the police for their swift intervention and their sustained efforts on site. The prosecutor's office is of course also continuing to follow up on this accident."
Bernard Quintin, Minister of the Interior, said on social media: "My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength. Thank our emergency services for their swift response on site."