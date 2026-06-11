Last year, the hotel became the focus of protests after hotel resident Hadush Kebatu sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Police stand outside the Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

All residents at The Bell Hotel in Essex, which has been used to house asylum seekers and was the location of protests last year, have been removed from the property, Epping Forest District Council have confirmed.

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On Thursday, the council said it was aware the Home Office had vacated all those staying at the hotel and that only security staff remained onsite. Last year, the location became the focus of protests after hotel resident Hadush Kebatu sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. Kebatu was found guilty of five offences – including sexual assault – and jailed, and was then mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford last October before he was detained and deported to Ethiopia.

In a statement, EFDC said: “Despite ongoing engagement with the Home Office, we did not know in advance that this was going to happen. “We are seeking clarification from the Home Office on the details of what has happened and what their next steps will be.” Staff and residents are understood to have been removed from the hotel by the Home Office as a precaution because of concerns about fire safety regulations.

Protesters outside The Bell Hotel in Essex. Picture: Getty

Demonstrators wave English and British flags as they protest outside The Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty

In March, EFDC lost a Court of Appeal bid to challenge a High Court ruling dismissing its attempt to stop the hotel from being used to house asylum seekers. The council wanted to appeal against Mr Justice Mould’s decision in November last year not to grant an injunction blocking the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, from accommodating asylum seekers at the property. Read more: Trump says US will seize Iran’s Kharg Island and other key ‘oil infrastructure points’ Read more: Female police officer, 19, hit by car and killed while responding to crash on busy A-road

Police officers secure the site where protesters calling for the closure of The Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty