Culley had previously faced life in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling the illicit substances into the ex-Soviet state

Bella Culley's family were given three weeks to raise enough cash to free her. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

Pregnant British drug mule Bella Culley will be forced to give birth inside a Georgian jail after her family failed to pay a massive fine in exchange for her freedom.

Culley, aged just 19, discovered on Tuesday she will serve 18 months in prison despite her family paying nearly £140,000 in fines. The teenager was first reported missing in Thailand by her family, before she was found in Georgia, accused of smuggling in about 14kg of cannabis and hashish. Culley had previously faced life in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling the illicit substances into the ex-Soviet state.

Bella Culley initially dennied smuggling cannabis into Georgia. Picture: Social media

Her family were given until today, October 28, to stump up a massive £215,000 in exchange for her freedom. However, despite raising almost £140,000, the Culley family fell well short. However, as part of a plea deal, Culley will now spend just two years behind bars, instead of a proposed 20. The sentence is expected to be reduced by five months, which means she could be free in 18 months. When pleading guilty, the teen asked her lawyer: “Will I be able to take the baby with me if I go back to jail?”

Bella Culley. Picture: Asia Pacific Press via ViralPres