England booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals thanks to a brilliant Jude Bellingham double

England booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals thanks to a brilliant Jude Bellingham double. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

England booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals thanks to a brilliant Jude Bellingham double, sealing a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time win over Norway.

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England were given a scare by Norway after Andreas Schjelderup’s opener, but Jude Bellingham struck back before half-time to ensure the Three Lions went into the break on level terms. The second half brought more drama, with Norway having a goal ruled out after VAR spotted Erling Haaland pushing Elliot Anderson in the build-up, before a deflected effort from a corner crashed against the crossbar. But England finally found their breakthrough in extra time when Bellingham fired home his second goal of the night. There was more VAR controversy to come when Djed Spence was brought down in the box and a penalty was initially awarded to England, only for the decision to be overturned after review. But it mattered little in the end, with England doing enough to edge past Norway after a tense night in Miami. The Three Lions will now play either Argentina or Switzerland in Wednesday's semi-final at the Atlanta Stadium. Read more: LIVE: England 1-1 Norway as brilliant Bellingham responds to Schjelderup opener Read more: Harry Kane says playing golf with Donald Trump was ‘pretty surreal experience’

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's first goal. Picture: Getty

In a frantic first half, England found themselves behind after Schjelderup appeared to be attempting a cross into the box, only for the ball to fly into the top corner. The goal sparked furious protests from England, with the hosts adamant Harry Kane had been fouled in the build-up, but their appeals were waved away as Norway celebrated taking the lead. But Thomas Tuchel’s side responded in the best possible way, and it was Jude Bellingham who hauled them back into the contest just before the break. Anthony Gordon picked out the England midfielder inside the box, and Bellingham did the rest, skipping away from his marker before firing past Orjan Nyland to make it 1-1. England thought they had completed the turnaround moments later when Harry Kane found the net shortly before the whistle, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Schjelderup appeared to be attempting a cross into the box, only for the ball to fly all the way into the top corner. Picture: Getty

As the second half got underway, Tuchel looked to inject fresh energy into his side by sending on Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka in place of Declan Rice and Noni Madueke. But Norway thought they had regained the lead early in the half when the ball ended up in the net from a corner, only for VAR to intervene. The referee was sent to the pitchside monitor to review the build-up, with replays showing Erling Haaland had pushed Elliot Anderson as the corner came in. After checking the footage, the official overturned the goal and ordered the corner to be retaken.

A VAR review on the second goal by Torbjorn Heggem sees the goal overturned. Picture: Getty