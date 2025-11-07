Bellingham and Foden return to England squad as Tuchel hands Alex Scott first call up
The pair were left out during the last international break - sparking concerns over their relationship with Thomas Tuchel
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been returned to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as the German coach handed a first senior call-up to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.
As the Three Lions continue preparations for next year’s World Cup, they face Serbia and a trip to Albania next week.
Real Madrid’s Bellingham returns to the squad despite reports he had fell out of favour with Tuchel.
The German’s decision to leave Bellingham out led to questions over their relationship and the personality of a player he apologised to for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of his on-field antics “repulsive”.
The pair will work together for the first time since then, while Manchester City’s Phil Foden is back involved for the first time since the German coach’s first camp in March.
Bournemouth midfielder Scott was the most eye-catching inclusion. Part of the England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship side, the 22-year-old has received his maiden call-up.
Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah are the other uncapped players involved, while there are recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope.
Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Myles Lewis-Skelly, James Trafford and Ollie Watkins have dropped out.