Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been returned to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as the German coach handed a first senior call-up to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

As the Three Lions continue preparations for next year’s World Cup, they face Serbia and a trip to Albania next week.

Real Madrid’s Bellingham returns to the squad despite reports he had fell out of favour with Tuchel.

The German’s decision to leave Bellingham out led to questions over their relationship and the personality of a player he apologised to for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of his on-field antics “repulsive”.

Read more: Jude Bellingham still important member of England squad, says Thomas Tuchel

Read more: Thomas Tuchel launches bizarre attack on 'silent' England fans despite 3-0 victory over Wales