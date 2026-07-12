Tuchel praised "fantastic" result but admitted he was "not happy" with England's play

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves,” Tuchel said after the game. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Jude Bellingham has hit back at Thomas Tuchel's criticism of England's "sloppy" performance during its match against Norway, suggesting the England manager "doesn’t know what it takes".

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Tuchel said he was "not happy" with the Three Lions' performance on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Asked after the game for his response to Tuchel's remarks, Bellingham highlighted the 34C heat endured by players on the pitch. The 23-year-old midfielder - who is already being spoken of as England's greatest player ever - snapped: “It is difficult out there. It was a tough shift.” “Maybe he doesn’t know what it takes to play in those conditions against Erling Haaland, Nusa, Sorloth, that’s not an easy team to play against,” he added. “I think we have tried to create a positive environment we should continue that into the final four.

Bellingham took Britain over the line with a final winning goal during extra time. Picture: Getty

“I can’t think highly enough of the lads. You’re not going to win every game popping a thousand passes, sometimes you have to win dirty.” It's not the first time the two have locked horns. Tuchel previously apologised for describing Bellingham as "repulsive". He then left the player out of his initial Three Lions squad last October, casting doubt over whether Bellingham would appear in the World Cup.

Bellingham paved England's way to the semi-finals after scoring twice, including a stunning extra-time goal . Picture: Getty