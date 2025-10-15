Beloved west London vintage store targeted in scooter gang ram raid
This is the ‘incredibly upsetting’ moment a gang of ram raiders targeted a beloved London shop before breaking in and stealing much of its stock.
Listen to this article
Lovers Lane London, found on the iconic Portobello Road, was forced to close its doors until further notice after a group of robbers rammed the front of the shop with motorcycles before breaking in.
The store’s official account shared the shocking scene on Instagram, showing at least three people, covered head-to-toe in biker gear, driving directly into the storefront as the person filming urgently reports the attempted robbery to the police.
In the video, the person behind the camera can be heard telling police: “There’s three of them, there’s three of them.
“S*** they’re taking loads,” she adds.
Captioning the clip, the shop’s owners added: “There is severe damage inside the shop, making it too dangerous for anyone to come inside…
“We are so so sorry to everyone who has planned or is planning to visit, and who has tried to come in over the past two days.
“We so appreciate your support and your patience whilst we start getting everything in order here.
“It’s incredibly upsetting as we have taken every measure possible to prevent this kind of thing happening.”
Lovers Lane London is known for selling high-end vintage goods to its fashion-conscious customer base.
LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for a statement.
So-called ‘ram-raid’ thefts have become and more common in England’s capital in recent years.
Earlier this year, a posh London auction house was raided after a car drove directly into it.
The Phillips Gallery in Mayfair was forced to close after a blue Mercedes shattered its glass doors before robbing the auction house in what police believe was aggravated burglary.