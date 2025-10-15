Lovers Lane London was targeted by ram raiders on Monday. Picture: Lovers Lane London, Google Maps

By Henry Moore

This is the ‘incredibly upsetting’ moment a gang of ram raiders targeted a beloved London shop before breaking in and stealing much of its stock.

Lovers Lane London, found on the iconic Portobello Road, was forced to close its doors until further notice after a group of robbers rammed the front of the shop with motorcycles before breaking in. The store’s official account shared the shocking scene on Instagram, showing at least three people, covered head-to-toe in biker gear, driving directly into the storefront as the person filming urgently reports the attempted robbery to the police. In the video, the person behind the camera can be heard telling police: “There’s three of them, there’s three of them.

“S*** they’re taking loads,” she adds. Captioning the clip, the shop’s owners added: “There is severe damage inside the shop, making it too dangerous for anyone to come inside… “We are so so sorry to everyone who has planned or is planning to visit, and who has tried to come in over the past two days. “We so appreciate your support and your patience whilst we start getting everything in order here.