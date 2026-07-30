Ben Affleck wins rare million-dollar prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
The win comes a year after his Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime collaborator Matt Damon took the top prize
Ben Affleck has helped a charity by winning the top prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Listen to this article
The Oscar winner teamed up with quiz show champion Jamie Ding to make it through to the million dollar question - and got it correct.
During their triumphant episode on Wednesday, the pair called on host Jimmy Kimmel as their lifeline.
When Kimmel hesitated when guessing the final answer, Affleck and Ding called upon Ding's trivia partner Stephen Morrison, who chose not to answer.
The duo went with the talk show host's reluctant guess.
"I would bet on Jimmy," Affleck said. "I would go for it."
"I have such a stomach ache right now," Kimmel said.
Read More: George and Amal Clooney flee £8m French chateau with twins amid raging wildfires
Read More: 'No-one calms me down better': Tom Holland gushes over wife Zendaya as Spider-Man star opens up about married life
Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding 👀💰 See how their #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire journey unfolded. pic.twitter.com/5zNGGjml7q— Millionaire TV (@MillionaireTV) July 30, 2026
After a long pause, during which Affleck looked around the room in confusion, they were victorious. The winners leapt from their seats and hugged as confetti cascaded around them.
Kimmel then handed them a massive $1 million check that will go toward Affleck's foundation, the Eastern Congo Initiative, which he started in 2009 to support community-based organisations in the region.
The win comes a year after his Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime collaborator Matt Damon took the top prize.