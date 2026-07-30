Ben Affleck has helped a charity by winning the top prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The Oscar winner teamed up with quiz show champion Jamie Ding to make it through to the million dollar question - and got it correct.

During their triumphant episode on Wednesday, the pair called on host Jimmy Kimmel as their lifeline.

When Kimmel hesitated when guessing the final answer, Affleck and Ding called upon Ding's trivia partner Stephen Morrison, who chose not to answer.

The duo went with the talk show host's reluctant guess.

"I would bet on Jimmy," Affleck said. "I would go for it."

"I have such a stomach ache right now," Kimmel said.

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