Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield has left the ice cream giant after nearly half a century, following a dispute with parent company Unilever.

In a post shared to Instagram by his co-founder Ben Cohen, Mr Greenfield called the decision “one of the hardest and most painful” he had ever made.

His departure comes as the most recent marker of the tumultuous relationship between the original pair and Unilever, which bought the company in 2000.

Mr Greenfield cited the company’s loss of independence as a result of Unilever’s persistent stifling of their social activism endeavours, independence he claims was “the very basis” of the unique merger agreement the pair had negotiated with Unilever.

The founders of the Vermont-based company have long been vocal supporters of a range of political and social issues, including LGBTQ rights, climate change, and most famously, the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In 2021, the company announced it would end ice cream sales in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, believing it to be inconsistent with their values for their products to be present within an internationally-recognised illegal occupation.

Unilever responded a year later, announcing that it had sold its Ben & Jerry’s division in Israel to American Quality Products, a decision the pair openly disagreed with.

In his statement, Mr Greenfield added he “could no longer in good conscience” continue working for a company that had “sidelined” social issues “for fear of upsetting those in power.”

A spokesperson for Magnum Ice Cream company said: “We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.

They added: “We will forever be grateful to Jerry for his role in co-founding such an amazing ice cream company, turning his passion for delicious ice cream and addressing social causes into a remarkable success story.

“We thank him for his service and support over many decades and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Ben & Jerry’s was founded in 1978 as a single ice cream parlour, evolving into the worldwide brand it is today.

Following its acquisition, both Greenfield and Cohen remained at the company, though not in a position of operational responsibility.