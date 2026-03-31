The England International was pictured behind the wheel last August

Ben Duckett who has been convicted of speeding and fined £700 by a court after speeding along the A50 near Stoke in Staffordshire at 93mph. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Alex Storey

England opening batter Ben Duckett has been fined £700 after he was caught speeding at 93mph just hours before starring in a win for Birmingham Phoenix last summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 31-year-old was pictured behind the wheel of his Land Rover on the A5 near Stoke in Staffordshire breaking the 70mph limit. The incident was picked up on a police speed camera at around 1:30pm on August 24 last year, hours before scoring an unbeaten 49 runs on the way to a win over Manchester Originals at Old Trafford in the Hundred competition. He pleaded guilty to the offence and offered no mitigation, leading to magistrate Michelle Foster, sitting at Cannock Magistrates’ Court, imposing a £700 fine, four penalty points on his licence. Read more: Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi as head coach Read more: Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee confirmed as London Marathon pacemaker as star returns favour to fellow athlete

Ben Duckett was fined after pleading guilty to speeding. Picture: Getty

Duckett admitted the speeding offence in September after being written to by Staffordshire Police. He then pleaded guilty through the Single Justice Procedure when the force decided to bring a criminal prosecution rather than impose an out-of-court fine, due to the high speed involved. It comes in the same week he pulled out of the Indian Premier League in a bid to get his international career back on track following a disappointing Ashes series in the winter. He withdrew from the £200,000 deal to play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL last week, saying he wanted to focus on county cricket and securing his spot in the Test side ahead of this summer’s series against New Zealand. He also issued an apology for past unprofessionalism, particularly an incident when he was filmed drunk on a night out in Noosa, Australia, midway through the Ashes series defeat this winter. The latest incident is not Duckett’s first encounter with the criminal courts after he was prosecuted for drink-driving after crashing his car into a ditch in Northamptonshire in 2015, leading to a 12-month road ban.

Duckett in England action last May. Picture: Alamy