Ben Duncan attended University with Prince William and was a renowned socialite in London

Ben Duncan enters The Big Brother House. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Big Brother star and reported friend of Prince William, Ben Duncan, has died aged 45.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Duncan, who starred in season 11 of the reality TV show, reportedly fell 100ft to his death from a luxury London hotel. Metropolitan Police officers found the socialite dead beneath the £1,000-a-night Trafalgar St. James hotel late on Thursday. “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October,” a Met spokesperson told the MailOnline. Read more: William to announce new project to help people defending the Amazon

Ben Duncan was a contestant on Big Brother in 2010. Picture: Shutterstock

“The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.” Duncan attended University with Prince William and was a renowned socialite in London, known to be friends with Lord Peter Mandelson and former cabinet member turned broadcaster Michael Portillo. Paying tribute to the Big Brother star, broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth said: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us. “He lived life as Peter Pan - the boy who never grew up. He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style. The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.” Speaking to the Mail, another friend added: “Ben was always the life and soul of the party.

Duncan fell from the roof of the Trafalgar St. James hotel in London. Picture: Alamy