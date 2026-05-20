Israeli minister sparks fury with video taunting Gaza flotilla detainees
Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir has sparked outrage after posting footage taunting activists detained while travelling on a Gaza-bound flotilla.
Listen to this article
The 38-second video, which Gvir posted to X, has been condemned by the international community including Britain and has even prompted a rare rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In one clip, Gvir is seen waving an Israeli flag shouting “welcome to Israel! We are in charge here”, in a room of dozens of activists forced to kneel on the floor with their hands tied.
Another shows the minister grinning as an activist is aggressively shoved to the floor by an officer after she chanted “free Palestine”.
A third shows him confronting a detainee with a smile on his face and shouting “Am Yisrael Chai”, meaning “the nation of Israel lives” in Hebrew.
Other clips show activists being marched through a port facility in cuffs and forced to hunch over as they undergo processing ahead of their expected deportation. Gvir can be heard telling officers “not [to] be bothered by their screams” as distress is heard in the background.
Read more: Israel and Lebanon agree to 45-day ceasefire extension, US state department says
Read more: Greta Thunberg says IDF soldiers 'took selfies' while 'physically assaulting' her during Gaza flotilla raid
ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026
Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC
The Israeli PM hit out at his own minister as a host of world leaders and international politicians condemned the footage.
“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” Mr Netanyahu said.
“I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible,” he added. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I am truly appalled at the video posted by Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla.
“This violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity in the way people should be treated.”
She added that the Foreign Office is in touch with the families of British activists who have been detained.
“We are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved to provide them with consular support.
“We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved,” she said.
Italy’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned the clip, branding it “unacceptable”.
She has summoned Israel's ambassador to the country over the clip, as have France and Canada.
It comes after the activists’ Gaza-bound flotilla was intercepted by Israel earlier this week.
At least 430 participants from more than 40 countries took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) carrying a token amount of aid to protest against the harsh conditions for Palestinians in Gaza.
Over 50 boats taking part in the flotilla departed from Turkey last Thursday.
Israel started intercepting the fleet in international waters west of Cyprus on Monday, with all vessels stopped by Tuesday evening.
The GSF accused Israel of “illegal, high-seas aggression", claiming Israeli commandos shot at six boats and used a water cannon while intercepting the fleet.
The Israeli foreign ministry said it did not use live ammunition and vowed "not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza".They are currently being detained at Ashdod port, it is understood.