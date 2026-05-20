Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir has sparked international condemnation. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir has sparked outrage after posting footage taunting activists detained while travelling on a Gaza-bound flotilla.

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The 38-second video, which Gvir posted to X, has been condemned by the international community including Britain and has even prompted a rare rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In one clip, Gvir is seen waving an Israeli flag shouting “welcome to Israel! We are in charge here”, in a room of dozens of activists forced to kneel on the floor with their hands tied. Another shows the minister grinning as an activist is aggressively shoved to the floor by an officer after she chanted “free Palestine”. A third shows him confronting a detainee with a smile on his face and shouting “Am Yisrael Chai”, meaning “the nation of Israel lives” in Hebrew. Other clips show activists being marched through a port facility in cuffs and forced to hunch over as they undergo processing ahead of their expected deportation. Gvir can be heard telling officers “not [to] be bothered by their screams” as distress is heard in the background. Read more: Israel and Lebanon agree to 45-day ceasefire extension, US state department says Read more: Greta Thunberg says IDF soldiers 'took selfies' while 'physically assaulting' her during Gaza flotilla raid

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

The Israeli PM hit out at his own minister as a host of world leaders and international politicians condemned the footage. “Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” Mr Netanyahu said. “I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible,” he added. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I am truly appalled at the video posted by Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla. “This violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity in the way people should be treated.”

Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir has sparked fury for taunting detained activists in a video on X. Picture: X