Ben Kentish asks if Britain is becoming more racism as the RCN warns of 'normalisation' of extreme views. This comes as NHS nurses lament rising racist abuse from patients.

Caller Sharon, who was at the Unite the Kingdom rally on the 16th of May, says this has nothing to do with racism and it is because 'normal people have had enough' and 'are getting angry at everyone around them'.

As Sharon insists she is called a racist for 'simply telling the truth', Ben challenges her on some contradictory opinions like Nigel Farage wanting to deport people with indefinite leave to remain or people chanting racism slurs at the Tommy Robinson' march - and wondering 'what does this have to do with small boats crossings?'