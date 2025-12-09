Ben Kentish debates caller over Joey Barton's comments
As Joey Barton avoids jail for his posts targeting Eni Aluko, Ben Kentish debates with caller Seamus.
Updated: 1h ago
Barton was given a suspended jail term for "grossly offensive" posts about broadcaster Jeremy Vine and football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.
The former Premier League footballer who played for Manchester City and was once capped for England, was found guilty last month on six counts of sending a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
He was cleared of six other charges.