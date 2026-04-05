In this debate, Ben Kentish challenges caller Steve over whether the UK owes any obligation to Afghan interpreters who worked with British forces. Steve argues that because the interpreters were paid, the UK has no further responsibility to support or resettle them. Kentish pushes back, comparing their service to that of British veterans and questioning why similar loyalty and protection shouldn’t apply. The debate intensifies as Kentish suggests Steve’s stance is less about payment and more about opposition to accepting any more Afghans as refugees into Britain.