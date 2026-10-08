Ben Kentish takes a call from Grant to hear his take on Kemi Badenoch’s performance at the Conservative Party Conference.

Grant is 41 and grew up in Tony Blair’s Britain. He feels disillusioned, so he swapped from voting red to voting blue.

He then supported the Tories up until Covid, and can ‘never go back’ to voting for them because of their ‘betrayal’.

He says the elements of the party he used to support ‘have left and gone to Reform and Restore’, and thinks what remains there is just ‘Liberal Democrats in all but name’.

He wants to ‘fix the damage’ he says was done by New Labour and the Tories, and wants to ‘undo’ mass immigration, which is where Ben starts to push back.