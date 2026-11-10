‘If you don’t want to be convicted of rape, then don’t rape people.’

Ben Kentish is left stunned by caller Jonathan’s arguments surrounding the Russell Brand case. Jonathan says there was 'no evidence' at trial, and that it sets a precedent that puts a lot of young men in a 'tremendous amount of danger'.

Ben is shocked by his comments that men should be protected from ‘lies’ if ‘sex doesn’t go according to plan’.

Ben gets frustrated with Jonathan and silences him by asking: 'What about the women?' He goes on to point out that 'if you don’t want to be convicted of rape, then don’t rape people'.