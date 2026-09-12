Shelton will also be the first Black American man to play in the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972

Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates a point against Frances Tiafoe. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Tennis star Ben Shelton stands one win away from becoming the first American man to win the US Open since 2003.

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Shelton, who will face top seed Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Sunday, celebrated his semi-final win by telling the crowd: “Let’s do this for the USA!” The last American man to win the US was Andy Roddick. Shelton will also be the first Black American man to compete in a US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. The 23-year-old from Florida beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe on a poignant day when New York remembered the September 11 terror attacks, 25 years on. Following his match he took a moment to acknowledge the day, saying: “It’s a difficult day to be out here playing. My thoughts and prayers go to all the families who were impacted by 9/11.” Read more: Carlos Alcaraz battles sickness and exhaustion until 3.33am - but Ben Shelton holds his nerve to defeat US Open champion Read more: Tennis star Nick Kyrgios handed one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine

Ben Shelton of the United States (L) hugs Frances Tiafoe of the United States after their Men's Semifinal match. Picture: Getty

Tiafoe, known as ‘Big Foe’, played his part in the Big Apple, but ultimately came up short after four hard-fought sets. He was the aggressor in the first set and the pressure told when he brought up break point at 4-4 and Shelton, whose previous match at the tournament ended at 3:33am, promptly double-faulted. However, the gloves were off at the start of the second with Shelton breaking to love and Tiafoe hitting straight back to 15. A 78mph backhand winner brought Shelton – showing no ill-effects from knocking out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the latest match of the tournament – another break point to level the match. A cross-court backhand winner secured Shelton a break in the third to put him ahead for the first time. He struck again at the end of the fourth to wrap up an emotional 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 win and reach his first grand slam final.

Ben Shelton will play against Alexander Zverev on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe stadium. Picture: Getty